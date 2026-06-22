Mbappé breaks records as France star targets more World Cup milestones

SPORTS

Forward surpasses Pelé and sets national scoring mark as Les Bleus progress

France's Kylian Mbappe applauds the fans at the end of during the World Cup Group I match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP

Philadelphia: Kylian Mbappé has delivered a record-setting start to the World Cup, surpassing Pelé on the tournament’s goal-scoring list and moving closer to the all-time record, while also becoming France’s leading international scorer.

All this came in just his first match of the current tournament, underlining the extent of his impact. Stopping the 2022 Golden Boot winner has appeared almost impossible.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold, preparing to face Mbappé and 2022 World Cup finalists France in Monday’s second Group I match, joked about the challenge. “I asked if we could play three goalkeepers,” Arnold said with a laugh. “But they said no.”

The 27-year-old forward, who plays for Real Madrid, is also set to reach another milestone, earning his 100th international cap for France. Already competing in his third World Cup and a champion in 2018, Mbappé described the achievement as significant. “There’s nothing bigger than the national team. One hundred, that’s historic, especially at the World Cup,” he said.

Mbappé could soon move past former captain Didier Deschamps’ 103 appearances and, if he remains fit, could eventually challenge Hugo Lloris’ record of 145 caps for Les Bleus.

In France’s 3-1 opening win over Senegal, Mbappé scored his 13th and 14th World Cup goals, also taking his international tally to 58 goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud. His second goal in that match moved him past Pelé on the World Cup scoring list.

His tally now includes two goals in the current tournament, eight from 2022, when he won the Golden Boot, and four from 2018. Mbappé is now tied with Germany’s Gerd Müller for fourth place on the all-time list, one goal behind Brazil’s Ronaldo and two short of the joint record of 16 held by Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi.

France's Kylian Mbappe runs during a training session. AP

With potentially several World Cups ahead, questions have already emerged about whether Mbappé could become the greatest player in World Cup history. He dismissed the debate, saying his focus remains on helping his team.

“It’s debate for the people, for the journalists and the fans,” Mbappé said. “For me, it’s not a question. It’s about how I can help my team against Iraq and bring the trophy home in July.”

He also acknowledged Lionel Messi as the current best player in football and did not rule out a future move to Major League Soccer, though he described it as a distant possibility. “There are no limits to ambitions,” he said.

Mbappé played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph and helped the team reach the 2022 final, where he received the Silver Ball. With teammates Désiré Doué and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France entered the tournament among the favourites alongside Spain.

France lifted the World Cup in 1998 and 2018, before losing the 2022 final to Argentina on penalties.

Ahead of Monday’s match, Arnold said he had not yet chosen a goalkeeper following Iraq’s 4-1 defeat to Norway. “We can’t control France’s performance, but we can control our own,” he said.

Despite the defeat, Iraq earned praise for cleaning their dressing room at Gillette Stadium and leaving a note reading, “Thank you, Boston.” Arnold described the gesture as a sign of “great leadership.”