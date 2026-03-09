MESSI ADOPTS XAVI'S ACCOUNT REGARDING FAILED BARCELONA RETURN

SPORTS

Emirates 24/7 — Reports indicate that the inner circle of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has voiced support for the account provided by former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez regarding the failed return of the club’s former captain in 2023. The development comes just days before the crucial Barcelona presidential elections.

Spanish journalist Sique Rodriguez, speaking on the "Carrusel Deportivo" program, relayed the first response from Messi’s entourage following Xavi's recent interview with La Vanguardia. Sources close to the player confirmed that Messi adopts the narrative presented by the former manager concerning the events of that period.

The response from Messi’s camp emphasized that Xavi’s revelations reflect the behind-the-scenes reality at the club. "The truth is beginning to emerge gradually, and there is still much to be revealed; Leo supports Xavi's version and believes it accurately expresses what happened," the statement read.

Xavi had revealed that Messi decided to return to Barcelona following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory. However, club president Joan Laporta reportedly halted the deal's proceedings, fearing internal conflicts within the squad due to the player's return.

Xavi noted that these developments caused a temporary rift with Messi, who initially believed his former teammate was part of the board's decision. This led Messi to stop responding to Xavi's calls for a period, though the disagreement was later resolved after the circumstances were clarified.

The timing of this stance from the Messi camp is significant, as the Barcelona presidential elections are scheduled for March 15. The revelation could impact the race between incumbent Joan Laporta and rival Victor Font, the latter of whom enjoys public support from Xavi.