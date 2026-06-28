Messi scores off the bench as Argentina beat Jordan to top group

SPORTS

Defending champions complete perfect group stage run with 3-1 victory

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball against Jordan's Amer Jamous (6) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Argentina in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026. AP

Arlington, Texas: Lionel Messi came off the bench to score once again as Argentina secured a 3-1 victory over Jordan, completing a clean sweep of their World Cup group-stage matches.

Giovani Lo Celso put Argentina ahead in the 19th minute with a direct free kick, marking the first goal of the tournament by an Argentina player other than Messi. Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead in the 31st minute, converting a penalty after his initial shot struck the crossbar.

Argentina had already sealed top spot in Group J before the match, prompting nine changes to the starting line-up. Messi entered the game in the 60th minute and scored in the 80th, extending his World Cup record tally to 19 goals.

The Argentina captain, who celebrated his 39th birthday three days earlier, has now scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches, setting a new record. He also leads the current tournament with six goals.

Jordan pulled one goal back, but Argentina remained in control throughout to maintain their unbeaten run. The team has now recorded seven wins and two draws in their last nine World Cup matches.

Argentina will face Cape Verde in the round of 32 on Friday in Miami, continuing their defence of the World Cup title.