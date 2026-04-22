Mr. Cricket UAE media group launches mobile application to meet rising demand for on-the-go cricket content

SPORTS





Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group, the cricket-focused vertical of Danube Group, has officially launched its mobile application for Android and iOS users, marking a major milestone in its digital growth journey. The launch comes within just six months of the debut of its official website in December 2025, underscoring the group’s rapid expansion and strong commitment to building a comprehensive digital ecosystem for cricket enthusiasts.

Founded by prominent businessman and cricket expert Mr. Anis Sajan who is widely known as “Mr. Cricket UAE”, the media group has swiftly positioned itself as a credible and engaging platform for cricket fans across the UAE and international markets. The introduction of the mobile app represents the next phase in its strategy to enhance accessibility, deepen audience engagement, and deliver content in a more dynamic and personalized format.

As consumer behavior continues to shift toward mobile-first consumption, the need for real-time, on-the-go access to content has become more critical than ever. The timing of the app launch is particularly significant, coinciding with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, one of the most followed cricket tournaments globally, when fan engagement is at its peak. The Mr. Cricket UAE app enables users to stay updated with live scores, match insights, and real-time developments, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action, wherever they are.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anis Sajan, Founder and Spokesperson of Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group, said, "The way audiences consume content has fundamentally changed. People today expect convenience, speed, and accessibility. Our app is designed to serve as a one-stop destination for cricket followers, enabling users to stay informed and connected anytime, anywhere. This launch reflects our long-term vision of creating a holistic and immersive cricket media platform.”

He further added, “Today’s audiences expect instant updates, seamless navigation, and interactive experiences, all within a single platform. The app addresses these demands by offering a streamlined interface that provides live cricket updates, exclusive editorial content, multimedia features, and interactive engagement tools.”

From a business perspective, the introduction of the mobile application opens new avenues for growth and audience engagement. It enables the media group to strengthen its direct connection with users, leverage data-driven insights, and create targeted opportunities for advertisers and partners. The app not only enhances user experience but also positions Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group as a forward-thinking digital brand in the competitive sports media landscape.

With this launch, Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group continues to demonstrate its agility and ambition, rapidly scaling its presence across platforms and setting new benchmarks in cricket-focused digital media.

Mr. Sajan signs off by saying, “Over the years, I’ve relied on various applications to stay updated on cricket, they’ve always been among the first apps I check each day. Having my own application now is incredibly meaningful to me; it’s truly a dream come true.”