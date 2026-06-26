SPORTS

Facing a ‌side in Tunisia that entered the day already eliminated, the Dutch opened the scoring in the third minute.

The Netherlands scored two goals in the first seven minutes of ​the first half en route to a 3-1 victory over ‌Tunisia ​on Thursday night in Kansas City in the final match of World Cup Group F play for both teams.



The win secured passage to the knockout stage for the Netherlands (2-1-0, 7 points), who finished first place in Group F by virtue ⁠of Japan's 1-1 draw against Sweden in Arlington, Texas. The Netherlands will face Morocco, the second-place team in Group C, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday in the round of 32.



Facing a ‌side in Tunisia (0-3-0, 0 points) that entered the day already eliminated, the Dutch opened the scoring in the third minute. A cross ‌from Denzel Dumfries from just inside the right edge ‌of the scoring area deflected off the foot of Tunisia's ‌Ellyes Skhiri and into the ‌back of the net.



Brian Brobbey doubled the Netherlands' lead in the seventh minute. ​Virgil Van Dijk's diving ‌header on a ​Tijjani Reijnders free kick from ⁠20 yards out bounced into the path of Brobbey, who powered it past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen from close range for his third goal ​of ⁠the tournament for ⁠a 2-0 lead.



Jan Paul van Hecke made it 3-1 in the 62nd minute with his first-ever World Cup goal, as his header ⁠on a Reijnders corner kick grazed the top of the head of Tunisia's Anis Ben Slimane on its way toward goal.



Hazem Mastouri (54th minute) scored the lone goal for Tunisia, heading a corner kick from Hannibal Mejbri into the bottom left ‌corner.



Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen ended the night with three saves on four shots ​on target. Dahmen finished with four saves while facing seven shots.



Tunisia was outscored 12-2 in their three World Cup matches. Their only other goal of the tournament came in the 43rd minute ​of a 5-1 loss ‌to Sweden on June 14.