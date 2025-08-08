100 days to go until the Dubai T100 Triathlon returns

The countdown is officially on. With 100 days to go until the return of the world’s fastest-growing triathlon event, the Dubai T100 (Nov 13–16), one of the UAE’s most respected endurance athletes, Ghani Souleymane, is kicking off a jaw-dropping challenge: 100 consecutive 100km triathlons in 100 days, ending with his 100th on the start line of the Dubai T100 on Sunday November 16.

Starting tomorrow (Friday) at Kite Beach, the attempt is an official Guinness World Record bid and will raise funds for children affected by conflict. Each daily triathlon will follow the official T100 format – 2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run – totalling an astonishing 10,000km.

“This challenge is about more than sport,” said Ghani who is no stranger to extreme challenges having previously completed 30 ultramarathons in 30 days (2020) and 30 Ironmans in 30 days (2023). “It’s about showing what’s possible when you give everything and using that effort to help children who’ve lost so much.”

A festival of endurance – for everyone

Backed by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and part of the global T100 Triathlon World Tour, the Dubai T100 is quickly becoming one of the world’s leading multisport weekends – combining elite racing with mass participation and a vibrant, festival atmosphere set against the city’s iconic skyline.

The event also forms part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), encouraging residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days each year.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned triathlete, there’s something for everyone:

Dubai T100 Event Schedule

Thursday, November 13

Corporate Duathlon Relay powered by Dubai Eye 103.8FM

- A fast-paced, team-based challenge for Dubai’s business community.

Saturday, November 15

Sprint Triathlon

- 750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run – perfect for first-timers.

Elite T100 Pro Race

- The world’s top triathletes go head-to-head in the penultimate race of the T100 World Tour season as they make a final push in the Race to Qatar. The men will go out first, with the women following two hours later as they compete across a gruelling 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

The Music Run

- Dubai’s most enjoyable 5K returns, featuring music zones, DJs, and a high-energy atmosphere. Over 6,000 runners took part in 2024.

Sunday, November 16

100km Amateur Triathlon

- Amateur athletes take on the full T100 distance – 2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run - on the exact same course the professionals raced the previous day.

T100 momentum builds after Series C investment

Last week also saw the PTO announce the completion of a Series C funding round, led by SURJ Sports Investment alongside Sir Michael Moritz, Cordillera and Verance Capital. The investment will power global expansion and further innovation in formats like the Music Run and Corporate Relay - with the MENA region set to play a central role in the sport’s future.

“As we scale globally, we’re more committed than ever to making triathlon accessible to everyone,” Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Association. “Ghani’s 100 x 100km challenge captures everything the T100 is about – elite sport that inspires community and purpose.”

Pro athletes ready to return to Dubai

With Dubai the penultimate stop on the T100 World Tour ahead of the Qatar T100 World Championship Final in December, the world’s best triathletes will return to race on one of the fastest courses on the calendar, centred around the famous Meydan Racecourse.

“Last year’s Dubai T100 was unforgettable – fast, challenging, and world-class,” said Julie Derron, Swiss silver medal winning Olympian and current women’s T100 Race to Qatar leader who finished second in the 2024 Dubai T100. “The atmosphere, the fans, and the energy in Dubai make it one of the best events of the season. I can’t wait to be back.”

Whether you’re a first-timer, a team captain or a world champion, the Dubai T100 has you covered. With registration now open and places filling fast, the 100-day countdown is the perfect time to commit.

Sign up now for the 100km Triathlon, Sprint Distance, Corporate Relay or Music Run at: t100triathlon.com/dubai