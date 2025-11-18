Charity walkathon WeWalk Returns to Unite Dubai Residents in Support of Children With Diabetes

• WeWalk, organised by TECOM Group and held in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, returns in its sixth year to support the treatment of children with diabetes

• Dubai’s residents invited to walk, jog, run, or cycle during an action-packed morning with live performances, fitness sessions, and prize giveaways

Charity walkathon WeWalk is set to return to Dubai Science Park for its sixth edition on Saturday, 15 November to raise awareness and funds to support the treatment of children with diabetes. One of TECOM Group PJSC’s flagship community health initiatives held in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, this year’s edition of WeWalk invites participants to not only walk, jog, or run a 3.5 km route, but to also cycle a 17 km track.

Diabetes prevention and management is a major public health requirement, and in the Middle East and North Africa, more than 85 million people are affected by the disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation. WeWalk invites residents, corporate teams, and families to a dynamic day combining health, community, and philanthropy to raise diabetes awareness. All proceeds from WeWalk will be dedicated to support Dubai Charity Association and raise awareness of diabetes prevention and management, especially among children.

“Educating ourselves about the diverse challenges faced by members of our communities – and helping to alleviate them – is part of our civic duty,” said Haif Zamzam, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Marketing and Chair of the ESG Committee at TECOM Group PJSC. “WeWalk aims to strengthen social cohesion, raise awareness of the importance of diabetes prevention, and encourage community members to make healthier choices. Aligned with We the UAE 2031 and Dubai Social Agenda 33, we will continue to unite our community across Dubai through such initiatives to facilitate a valuable dialogue around diabetes prevention and treatment.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, expressed his pride in collaborating with TECOM Group in organising the “WeWalk” event, saying:

“Our participation stems from the core pillars of our strategy and institutional values, and from our commitment to activating charitable work, strengthening social solidarity, and fostering human connection with all segments of society. This aligns with the genuine humanitarian approach supported by the wise vision of our leadership, which has made our country a global role model in humanitarian work and reinforced its reputation as a symbol of giving. In this year’s edition, we will allocate all proceeds from the event to support our brave children living with diabetes. We invite everyone to join us in this vital initiative, to build together a healthier and happier community.”

This year, participants can look forward to exciting prizes and giveaways along with a host of entertainment, live shows, and fitness sessions throughout the morning. The event will also feature a special activation by Real Madrid World, offering attendees a chance to meet football legend and Real Madrid ambassador Roberto Carlos.

Last year’s edition of WeWalk brought together thousands of Dubai residents. Along with a route circling Dubai Science Park’s scenic grounds, this year’s walkathon promises an even more vibrant atmosphere with stage shows, live performances, interactive games, educational booths, and fitness activations and activities for all ages.

The 2025 edition of WeWalk unites the public and private sectors with broad support from leading partners. The event is supported by Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, and Dubai Science Park, and hosted in association with Dubai Charity Association and Peloton.

AW Rostamani Group and Chery UAE join as Diamond Partners, while Dubai Media Incorporated ‘Dubai Media’ comes on board as a Strategic Media Partner. Real Madrid World is the event’s Official Activation Partner, and Lovin Dubai joins as Digital Partner.

WeWalk’s Gold Partners include Skechers, Champs Sports Club, Medtronic, Channel 4 FM, Khaleej Times, and Al Rabia FM, while Emerald Partners include MCN and Subway. American Hospital is WeWalk’s Official Medical Support Partner.

WeWalk will take place this year from 7 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, 15 November at Dubai Science Park. Tickets are available on Platinumlist, with kids aged under 5 years entering for free. For more information on how to participate or support, visit wewalk.ae and follow @WeWalk_AE on Instagram.

The 2025 edition of WeWalk will take place at Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.