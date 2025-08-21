Emirates Falcons International Cup launches as annual event in 2025–26

In keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and the UAE Falcons Federation, the UAE Falcons Federation approves organising the Emirates Falcons International Cup, an international falconry championship to be held annually across various continents, starting from the 2025–2026 season.

The championship aims to elevate falconry and associated sports on the global sporting scene while upholding the highest standards of the sport and consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading destination for falconry. It also seeks to promote and preserve falconry’s rich heritage through innovative strategies.

These objectives are to be achieved through organising international events that foster the spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition while advancing sustainability and growing the popularity of the sport in countries and communities worldwide by featuring it prominently in their respective sporting calendars. The constant follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and the UAE Falcons Federation, has also been instrumental in providing the initiative necessary impetus.

The championship will be the first of its kind to sport the UAE’s name and be held outside its borders, with hosting rights to be awarded to the country that demonstrates the highest readiness and compliance with the championship’s criteria and conditions among the members of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing. Finer details will be announced later during a press conference to be held by the UAE Falcons Federation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the leadership’s unstinting support for falconry sports denotes the great importance accorded to preserving diverse aspects of authentic Emirati heritage, especially since falconry represents a distinguished symbol of cultural legacy not only nationally but also globally. His Highness emphasised that the leadership’s support for falconry presents a unique contemporary model to be emulated globally from a cultural and historical perspective, with world-class sporting events further consolidating the impact thereof.

New benchmarks

His Highness noted that the UAE has set new benchmarks globally in advancing falconry and growing its appeal as a competitive sport, drawing upon its wealth of experience in popularising the sport inspired by the pioneering initiatives and programmes launched decades ago by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who devoted great attention and effort to promoting falconry and other heritage sports, the fruits of which are apparent today.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed added that, thanks to the keen support of its leadership, the UAE has emerged as a global falconry hub and a pioneer in taking the sport global by actively devising strategies and innovative ideas to enhance its reach and sustainability.

For his part, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, welcomed the announcement of the new competition, confirming that it comes at a time when the UAE has secured a leading position for falconry among heritage sports that have generated immense interest globally. The country has helped establish a solid base of falconry purveyors and contributed to the creation of an international entity aimed at promoting and organising the sport globally according to competitive rules, principles, and impeccable sporting values in the form of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad noted that associating the UAE’s name with major falconry sporting events lends such championships a distinctive character and motivates participants to deliver their best performances and achieve impressive results, given the prestige attached to sporting events named after the homeland.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and the UAE Falcons Federation, affirmed that the UAE’s unique approach in promoting falconry sports has earned it global acclaim. This success has been achieved through well-studied steps that have enabled this ancient sport to once more take centre stage on the international sporting scene, with falconry’s historical role and close link to the national identity informing all such initiatives, he added.

Unwavering support

His Excellency Bin Markhan expressed his pride in the leadership’s unwavering support for the sport and his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for his patronage of the Emirates Falcons International Cup. He noted that various entities and institutions concerned with the sport in the UAE work in perfect harmony to popularise it far and wide while celebrating its glorious heritage.