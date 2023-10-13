Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

The Wadi Al Helo Trail Run, organised by the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), on 22nd October, in front of the Wadi Al Helo archaeological site, comes as part of its plan for community sports activities and events that motivate different ages, groups, and nationalities to practice sports and make it a way of life.

The event, which is held in cooperation and coordination with a number of institutions and entities, includes races for 10km, 5km, and 1.5km, for citizens and the general public. It is expected that 200 athletes of both sexes will participate.

Yasser Omar Al Dokhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department, SSC, stated that the success of the previous two editions led to the organisation of the third edition, after it left its beautiful mark on the event with the region’s tourist and heritage attractions and stunning natural landscapes.

Al Dokhi said that the event promotes the culture of sports as a way of life, for all the people of the UAE and all members of society.

