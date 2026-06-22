Pogačar wins Tour de Suisse title for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

SPORTS

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider secures third stage victory to seal overall triumph in Switzerland

The Tour de Suisse proved memorable for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the Emirati squad winning four of the race’s five stages through Pogačar and his teammate Jhonatan Narváez. In addition to Pogačar’s victory in the general classification, teammate Brandon McNulty finished sixth overall.

Geneva: Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed the overall title of the 89th edition of the Tour de Suisse 2026 after securing his third stage victory of the race on the final stage in Villars-sur-Ollon.

On the punishing slopes of Villars-sur-Ollon, Pogačar delivered a commanding performance to secure his third stage win of the week, sealing the overall Tour de Suisse title on his debut in the race.

The Tour de Suisse proved memorable for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the Emirati squad winning four of the race’s five stages through Pogačar and his teammate Jhonatan Narváez. In addition to Pogačar’s victory in the general classification, teammate Brandon McNulty finished sixth overall.

Stage 5 presented Pogačar with a final opportunity to assert his dominance in the leader’s jersey, and the world champion capitalised on the moment. Despite a strong breakaway group, Pogačar remained determined to claim a third stage win.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG controlled the front of the peloton in pursuit of the breakaway, steadily reducing the gap. With assistance from Decathlon CMA CGM, the leading group was brought within reach at the base of the final climb.

Pogačar launched his decisive move with 8.2 kilometres remaining, overtaking dropped riders as the race progressed. On the final ascent, only Lenny Martinez remained ahead of him.

With just over one kilometre to go, Pogačar caught Martinez and immediately attacked, breaking clear to cross the finish line seven seconds ahead of the French rider. The victory secured both the stage win and the overall title, with a winning margin of more than six and a half minutes over his nearest rival.