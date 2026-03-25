Salah to Exit Liverpool as Saudi Giants Eye £150M Deal

SPORTS

Mohamed Salah is set to ignite a global transfer frenzy following reports of his imminent departure from Liverpool at the end of the season, marking the conclusion of a historic eight-year tenure at Anfield. Despite having a year remaining on his £400,000-a-week contract, the 33-year-old forward is expected to move on after scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances and securing every major trophy, including two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown.

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as the most formidable suitor, with Al-Ittihad and other regional giants reportedly preparing a landmark £150 million bid to secure the signature of the Arab world’s greatest footballing icon. Analysts suggest that Salah’s exit represents a strategic pivot for both the player and the club, as Liverpool prepares for a post-Salah era while the Egyptian star seeks a final blockbuster chapter in a career defined by unprecedented individual and collective success.

The race for Salah’s signature extends beyond the Gulf, with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami offering a high-profile alternative to partner with Lionel Messi in a move of immense commercial and sporting weight. In Europe, several elite options remain open, including a potential emotional return to AS Roma, a high-stakes move to Paris Saint-Germain, or even a reunion with former manager Jürgen Klopp at Real Madrid. This departure marks the end of a Premier League era, yet it opens a new chapter for Salah as he looks toward international glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFCON. As the curtain falls on one of the greatest stories in Liverpool’s history, Salah’s next move will not only define his personal legacy but also reshape the competitive landscape of whichever league successfully secures the "Egyptian King."