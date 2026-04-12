Samson rediscovers form with match-winning century for Chennai in IPL

SPORTS

31-year-old made a slow start to the Indian Premier League season following his ⁠move to Chennai from Rajasthan Royals

Dubai: Sanju Samson has struggled for form since being named ​Player of the Tournament at the T20 World ‌Cup but ​the wicketkeeper-batter looked more like his old self on Saturday with an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls in Chennai's 23-run win over Delhi Capitals.

The 31-year-old made a slow start to the Indian Premier League season following his ⁠move to Chennai from Rajasthan Royals, managing scores of only six, seven and nine in the straight defeats.

However, he produced a commanding innings featuring 15 fours and four ‌sixes after Chennai were put in to bat, and received strong support from 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who was retired out for ‌59 off 36 balls.

Chennai posted 212-2 in their ‌20 overs, with Delhi managing only 189 in reply.

"To ‌be very honest, how ‌much form you're in, however many matches you have won for your country, a ​couple of failures ‌definitely put a ​lot of doubts in your ⁠mind," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

"But I just wanted to go back and do my basics and believe in ​myself and ⁠just stick ⁠to my scoring patterns."

Samson registered the fourth century of his IPL career and delivered Chennai their first win of the season, ⁠easing the pressure on the five-time champions who were again without injured former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Even after losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today. That shows how the ‌franchise is and that really connects with the person I am," Samson said.

Despite ​the win, Chennai are only ninth in the 10-team standings with two points from their four games. Delhi are fourth with four points after their second loss of the ​campaign.