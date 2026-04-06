Scottie Scheffler arrives at Augusta with nine-day-old son

SPORTS

Defending champion joins golf legends and young hopefuls ahead of the Masters

Scheffler, who typically keeps his professional and private lives separate, had remained silent since withdrawing from the Houston Open.

Augusta: Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrived at Augusta National on Sunday, accompanied by his family of four.

Scheffler, who typically keeps his professional and private lives separate, had remained silent since withdrawing from the Houston Open two weeks ago to prepare for the birth of his second child. He confirmed that his wife, Meredith, gave birth to a boy named Remy on 27 March.

"We just liked it," Scheffler said of the name. His first son, Bennett, was born in 2024. "To be honest, we didn't have many good boy names." Nine-day-old Remy was spotted in a stroller near the clubhouse oak tree, marking a rare family appearance on the Sunday before a major.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy has also spent the weekend at the club. After watching the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) on Saturday, he presented trophies at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday. Wearing his Green Jacket, McIlroy posed with ANWA winner Maria Jose Marin before playing a round with his father, Gerry, and member Jimmy Dunne.

McIlroy expressed his excitement for Tuesday's Champions Dinner. "It is the most exclusive dinner club in all of sport," he told Golf Channel. However, he noted the absence of Tiger Woods, following a recent car crash, and Phil Mickelson, who is dealing with a personal health matter. "They’ve been two of the greatest champions the Masters has ever seen," McIlroy added.

Other notable figures included Bryson DeChambeau, who spent Saturday consoling 17-year-old Asterisk Talley after a difficult hole cost her the ANWA title. On Sunday, DeChambeau squeezed in a solo round, stopping to greet young fans before heading to the tee.

Three-time champion Gary Player was also present, watching the junior putting competition with amazement. "What a touch he has!" Player exclaimed as eight-year-old Landyn Kelly holled long putts on the 18th.

Scheffler spent his Sunday playing with his manager, Blake Smith. Both Scheffler and McIlroy are attempting to overcome a historical statistic: Adam Scott (2013) is the last player to win the Masters after a three-week break. "I’ve been practising," Scheffler noted. "I’ve been able to do a good amount at home."