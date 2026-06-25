Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2 at the World Cup

Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine help Morocco rally to be...

SPORTS

Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Morocco's Gessime Yassine, left, celebrates Soufiane Rahimi (9) and Bilal El Khannouss (23) after scoring their fourth goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta. Picture credit: AP

Atlanta: Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.



Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years.



Rahimi’s deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead 3-2 and Yassine killed off any chance of an upset with a goal in the 89th.



Morocco advanced to the round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C. The five-time champion Brazilians beat Scotland 3-0 in the other group match.