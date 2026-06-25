SPORTS

Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2 at the World Cup

Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years.

By Associated Press Published: 2026-06-25T05:27:00+04:00 1 min read
Morocco's Gessime Yassine, left, celebrates Soufiane Rahimi (9) and Bilal El Khannouss (23) after scoring their fourth goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta. Picture credit: AP
Morocco's Gessime Yassine, left, celebrates Soufiane Rahimi (9) and Bilal El Khannouss (23) after scoring their fourth goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta. Picture credit: AP

Atlanta: Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.

Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Rahimi’s deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead 3-2 and Yassine killed off any chance of an upset with a goal in the 89th.

Morocco advanced to the round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C. The five-time champion Brazilians beat Scotland 3-0 in the other group match.