SPORTS

Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike gave them a 1-0 win against South Korea, who can still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Soth Africa's Ronwen Williams (1), Sphephelo Sithole (13) and teammates dance after winning the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Sofia Yaker)



MONTERREY, Mexico: South Africa ​reached the knockout phase at a World Cup ‌for ​the first time on Wednesday when Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike gave them a 1-0 win against South Korea, who can still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.



Maseko fired the ball ⁠into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute to put South Africa, who will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28, on four ‌points behind Group A winners Mexico who beat the Czech Republic 3-0.



South Korea, who started with talisman ‌Son Heung-min on the bench, have three ‌points.



South Africa had failed to advance from the ‌group stage in their ‌first three World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010.



The Koreans ​threatened after two ‌minutes when ​Kim Min-jae's header was cleared ⁠off the line by Aubrey Modiba, before Lee Kang-in fired over from inside the penalty area shortly ​afterwards.



South Africa ⁠gradually grew ⁠into the contest and nearly struck in the 19th minute when Maseko raced onto a through ball, only ⁠for Lee Gi-hyuk to produce a superb last-ditch tackle.



South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu then made an excellent double save, first denying Thalente Mbatha before smothering Evidence Makgopa's follow-up effort.



Though they had hardly ‌mounted a threat in the second half, South Africa struck with ​a superb finish by Maseko. Found by a precise pass by Moremi, he shifted the ball onto his left before burying it in the bottom right-hand ​corner.