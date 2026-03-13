SPAIN VS ARGENTINA MATCH MOVED TO REAL MADRID'S STADIUM

SPORTS

Emirates 24/7 — The "Finalissima" clash between Spain and Argentina, originally scheduled to take place at Lusail Stadium in Doha on March 27, has been moved to the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, according to Spanish media reports. The high-stakes match between the reigning UEFA Euro and Copa América champions is expected to be officially announced soon, as local authorities finalize security arrangements for a dual-event night that will also see Morocco face Ecuador at Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium.

The decision to host the event in Madrid follows the evaluation of several alternative venues, including London, Rome, and Paris. The move serves as a logistical test for the Spanish capital, demonstrating its capacity to manage two high-profile international matches simultaneously. For the Santiago Bernabéu, the "Finalissima" represents a significant milestone as the stadium remains a leading candidate to host the 2030 World Cup final, which will be jointly organized by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

This showdown between the leaders of CONMEBOL and UEFA comes just months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Beyond the sporting prestige, the match offers Spanish authorities a prime opportunity to showcase the renovated Bernabéu’s operational readiness for global tournaments, reinforcing Madrid's position as a premier hub for international football.