By AFP

Sri Lanka were 42 for four at lunch on day two in response to England's first innings total of 342 in Wednesday's first Test at Galle.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal, on one, and Angelo Mathews, on three, were batting at the break after England bowlers wreaked havoc in just 19 overs.

James Anderson, Sam Curran, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took a wicket each to back up wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, who early on became the 20th England cricketer to make a Test debut ton.