Stars sparkle early as Messi and Mbappe light up World Cup

SPORTS

Messi has now scored record 18 World Cup goals, while Mbappe sits two goals behind Messi after four goals in France's ​opening two wins.



Atlanta: In an expanded World Cup intended to spread the soccer spotlight wider than ever, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have already delivered the star power FIFA, broadcasters and the American audience crave, with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal playing compelling supporting roles.



If there is one thing the U.S. loves, it is the gravitational pull of a superstar, with the American Dream built on ⁠the premise that an individual, armed with talent and charisma, can climb above the rest and carry the whole show.



Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Austria. Picture credit: Reuters

Messi has risen to the challenge in style to become the all-time World Cup record scorer, two games into the tournament. The almost 39-year-old netted a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria and picked up ‌where he left off on Monday, when even a penalty miss failed to dim the sense that he is intent on enjoying what is almost certainly his last World Cup. Messi again scored both Argentina's goals in the 2-0 victory over ‌Austria to take his tally to 18, and France's Mbappe is closing in fast.

One star turn inspires another

Mbappe netted twice when France beat Senegal 3-1 and two more in Monday's 3-0 ‌win over Iraq to sit two goals behind ‌Messi on the all-time list.



France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during the France v Iraq match. Picture credit: Reuters

After a difficult season, the 27-year-old Real Madrid forward is back playing with a smile on his face and a real spring ​in his step.

Spain struggled ‌without Yamal in the scoreless draw against ​Cape Verde, but on Sunday the 18-year-old started ⁠his first game in two months and the sense of anticipation was palpable inside Atlanta Stadium.

The crowd were on their feet as Yamal netted the opening goal to inspire Spain in a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.



Spain's Lamine Yamal during training. Picture credit: Reuters

Spain's job was ​done by halftime, allowing them ⁠to replace Yamal, who played ⁠with the abandon of someone who does not feel the weight of a nation's expectations on his young shoulders.



Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006, and 20 years later, wearing the same number 19 jersey, Yamal appears ready to ⁠inherit the mantle.

Norway's Haaland has shaken off the pressure to perform in his first World Cup with four goals in two games.

Haaland netted a double in the 4-1 win over Iraq and repeated the trick in Monday's 3-2 victory against Senegal. Haaland and Mbappe will face off on Friday when Norway and France battle for Group I supremacy, and the prolific forwards will continue their fight to rule the scoring charts.



Kane's ‌two goals against Croatia took him level with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals for England, and the Golden Boot race is already ​a thrilling sideshow.



Mbappe and Messi dominated the tournament four years ago. Mbappe was top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi, but the Argentine lifted the trophy after a final in which the Frenchman's hat-trick was not enough.



At this stage, a repeat final is looking a real possibility, but this World Cup could unearth a new hero in ​a land where audiences instinctively embrace the ‌emergence of young talent.