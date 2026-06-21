Teen striker Abdelkarim emerges as Egypt’s future at World Cup

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18-year-old talent shines on biggest stage as Egypt looks beyond Salah

Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, center, works out during a training session on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. AP

Vancouver, Canada: Egypt’s rising football star Hamza Abdelkarim is making a strong impression at the World Cup, with the 18-year-old striker already being seen as a key figure in the team’s future.

One of the youngest players in the tournament, Abdelkarim has defied his age with composed performances, earning attention as he steps onto the global stage for the first time.

A record-breaking debut

Standing at 6 feet tall, Abdelkarim is the youngest player ever to represent Egypt at a World Cup. He is also among just 22 teenagers included across all national teams in the competition.

The young forward featured in Egypt’s opening match against Belgium, coming on as a substitute for veteran star Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute.

Poise beyond his years

Despite his limited international experience, Abdelkarim has shown maturity both on and off the pitch. After Egypt’s 1–1 draw with Belgium, he spoke confidently in post-match interviews, reflecting the team’s focus and determination.

“The whole team wanted the three points… we focus on the next match,” he said.

Rapid rise in football

Abdelkarim’s journey to the World Cup has been swift. He made his senior debut for Egypt just weeks before the tournament and had previously become the youngest player to feature for Egyptian club Al Ahly at the age of 17.

Earlier this year, he moved on loan to Barcelona and debuted for their youth side, with expectations that the transfer could be made permanent.

Adding to his growing profile, the teenager has also secured a sponsorship deal with Nike.

Balancing experience and youth

While Abdelkarim represents the future, Egypt continues to rely heavily on experienced players, including Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.

However, head coach Hossam Hassan emphasised the importance of teamwork over individual stars.

“We want the world to see that the Egyptian national team is built on collective performance, not just one player,” he said.

Next challenge ahead

Egypt will face New Zealand in their next Group G match, with both teams seeking their first victory of the tournament after opening draws.

Emerging young talent

Abdelkarim is part of a broader wave of young players making an impact at the World Cup, alongside other teenage talents from countries including Spain, Brazil and Senegal.

His performances so far signal a promising future, as Egypt begins to build the next generation of its national team.

A star in the making

With his confidence, skill and rapid progression, Abdelkarim is quickly establishing himself as one to watch — not just for Egypt, but for global football.

The tournament could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the young striker and a transition for Egyptian football as it looks ahead to the future.