Tennis: Injured Djokovic to miss Madrid Open

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The 38-year-old ​Serb lost to Carlos ⁠Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February

Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes a moment on the court after a long rally during his fourth round match against Jack Draper (GBR) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic is ​still working through the injury problems that ‌forced him ​to miss recent tournaments in Miami and Monte Carlo and said on Friday that he will not feature at next week's Madrid Open, one of the last stops before ⁠the French Open.

"Madrid, unfortunately I won't be able to compete this year. I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon," ‌Djokovic, who has struggled with a shoulder issue, wrote in a post on X.

He told ‌Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ at a EuroLeague basketball ‌game in the Spanish capital on Thursday ‌that he was "struggling ‌physically a little bit with an injury" but expressed hopes of ​playing in the ‌tournament.

The 38-year-old ​Serb lost to Carlos ⁠Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and fell to Jack Draper in the Indian ​Wells ⁠fourth round ⁠last month before pulling out of the Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury.

The 24-times ⁠Grand Slam champion then skipped last week's Monte Carlo Masters before arriving in Spain to begin preparations for the April 22-May 3 Madrid Open.

The draw for the tournament will ‌be held on Monday.

Djokovic will be looking for a record ​25th Grand Slam title when Roland Garros gets under way on May 24.