Tiger Woods bodycam footage reveals call to President Trump after Florida crash

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Newly released police bodycam footage shows golf legend Tiger Woods informing officers that he spoke to President Donald Trump via telephone immediately following a rollover car crash in Florida. The 50-year-old superstar was taken into custody on Friday, 27 March 2026, after his Land Rover SUV clipped a truck’s trailer on Jupiter Island, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side.

The video, published by TMZ and other outlets, captures Woods walking back to the scene while concluding a call. "Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye," he is heard saying before telling a deputy, "I was just talking to the president." Woods, who is currently dating the President's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, later told his manager that Trump was "very apologetic for what he did last night."

The comment appears to refer to a Fox News interview given by the President the previous evening, in which he claimed Woods would not be competing in the upcoming Masters tournament — a decision the golfer had not yet publicly confirmed. Following the crash, President Trump described Woods as a "very close friend," adding, "He’s an amazing person, amazing man, but some difficulty."

However, the arrest affidavit paints a stark picture of the golfer's condition at the scene. Deputies described Woods as "sweating profusely," with "bloodshot and glassy eyes" and "extremely dilated pupils." While a breathalyser test returned a zero reading for alcohol, the report noted his movements were "lethargic and slow," and he was observed "limping and stumbling" during field sobriety exercises.

During the search, officers recovered two pills from Woods’ pocket, which he identified as Norco. Authorities later confirmed the medication was hydrocodone, a potent opioid painkiller. When informed he was being arrested for driving under the influence, a surprised Woods asked, "I'm being arrested?" Deputy Tatiana Levenar replied that his "normal faculties" appeared impaired by an unknown substance.

The 15-time major champion has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI with property damage. A Florida judge has since granted Woods permission to leave the United States to enter a comprehensive, "medically integrated" inpatient treatment facility to focus on his recovery away from public scrutiny.

In a statement, Woods said the hiatus was necessary to "prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery." This incident follows a history of vehicle-related struggles for the golfer, including a serious rollover in 2021 that required multiple surgeries on his leg, and a 2017 DUI arrest where five different prescription drugs were found in his system.