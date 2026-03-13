TRUMP: INAPPROPRIATE FOR IRAN TO PARTICIPATE IN WORLD CUP FOR THEIR OWN SAFETY

SPORTS

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that while the Iranian national football team is welcome to participate in the 2026 World Cup, he believes it is "inappropriate" for them to participate for the sake of "their lives and safety." In a post on "Truth Social," Trump wrote: "We welcome the participation of the Iranian football team in the World Cup, but I do not think it is appropriate for them to be there, for their lives and safety."

This follows a statement by the Iranian Minister of Sports on Wednesday, who said it is impossible for Iran to participate after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Tehran, igniting a wide-scale regional conflict. The World Cup is set to take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 with 48 teams. The draw in December placed Iran in Group G with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, with matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle.

If Iran officially withdraws—unprecedented in the modern era—FIFA will face an urgent task to find a replacement. Iran was notably the only nation absent from FIFA’s planning summit in Atlanta last week. Meanwhile, Australia recently granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian female players who sought asylum after refusing to sing the national anthem during the Women's Asian Cup. Trump had previously urged Australia to grant them asylum, stating the U.S. would do so if Australia did not. FIFA, which recently awarded Trump its first Peace Prize, has not yet commented on the situation.