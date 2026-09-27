Trump returns to Presidents Cup as honorary chairman

SPORTS

The US President made his fourth visit to a golf event this year as the Presidents Cup concluded at Medinah Country Club

President Donald Trump, right, stands with PGA CEO Brian Rolapp at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Medinah, Ill. AP

Medinah, Illinois: US President Donald Trump returned to the Presidents Cup on Sunday for the second time as honorary chairman, making it his fourth visit to a golf tournament this year.

Trump previously attended the Presidents Cup in 2017 at Liberty National during his first term in office, when the United States team was on course for victory and he joined players during the trophy presentation.

At this year's event at Medinah Country Club, Trump was scheduled to be on the first tee for the start of the 12 singles matches and remain until the final match teed off at 1:02pm local time.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said: "They were nice enough to name me chairman or honorary chairman, so it's an honor. It's a very big event, one of the biggest events in golf by far."

"You have the Ryder Cup, and you have the Presidents Cup, and this is a big one, and so it's a great honor. So, I'm going there."

The role of honorary chairman is traditionally offered to the head of state of the host country where the tournament is held.

The Presidents Cup was launched in 1994 to provide a team competition for international players from non-European countries who are not eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in the trophy presentation at the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal, while former US President Bill Clinton attended the event when it was hosted in Virginia in 2000.

During Trump's previous appearance at the tournament in 2017, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were present on the first tee for the opening round.

Trump has attended several golf events this year, including the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida in May, a LIV Golf event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey in August, and the Irish Open earlier this month at his course in Doonbeg, Ireland.