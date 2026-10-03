SPORTS

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team ends Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with eight medals, including a record five golds, showcasing continued rise after Jakarta 2018 and Hangzhou 2023 success

The team’s best-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Games underlines the UAE’s strength in the sport and the success of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts to develop athletes capable of winning internationally. (WAM)

NAGOYA: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, finished its campaign at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with eight medals, including a record five golds, two silvers and one bronze.

The team’s best-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Games underlines the UAE’s strength in the sport and the success of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts to develop athletes capable of winning internationally.

The UAE’s gold medallists were Balqees Alhashmi (women’s 48kg), Khaled Al Shehhi (men’s 62kg), Ahmed Andeez (men’s 69kg), Mahdi Al Awlaqi (men’s 77kg) and Asma Alhosani (women’s 52kg). Al Anoud Al Harbi (women’s 48kg) and Omar Al Suwaidi (men’s 62kg) won silver, while Amaar Alhosani (men’s 94kg) claimed bronze.

The result marked another milestone in the UAE’s Asian Games history. The team won two jiu-jitsu golds at Jakarta 2018 and four at Hangzhou 2023 before securing a record five at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. The steady improvement reflects years of preparation and investment in athletes and the teams supporting them.

The final day of competition was attended by Shihab Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahim AlFaheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Ju-Jitsu Asian Union.

The ambassador congratulated the athletes on their achievements and praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s work under the leadership of Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

Al Dhaheri said, "Our participation was successful in every respect, and we achieved the targets we set before the competition. At the federation, our aim is always to finish first at every championship.

"We dedicate this achievement to the UAE’s leadership, whose support has made sporting success possible. These results came from careful planning, consistent work and the efforts of our athletes, coaches and administrative staff.

"I thank Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi for his continued support and commitment to developing the sport. I also thank our coaching and administrative teams and the athletes’ families. The National Olympic Committee supported our participation, and every member of the delegation was part of this success."

Al Batran said, "Our preparations began several months before the Games. The programme included technical, physical and mental preparation, as well as overseas training camps. We will continue building on this progress and working towards further success. These results were a team effort involving everyone in the UAE jiu-jitsu scene. I thank the athletes, coaches and administrative staff, as well as the clubs, academies and families who play such an important role in developing champions.

"The federation follows a clear strategy aimed at leading the rankings, and our results at continental and international championships reflect that approach. Consistent success has become a culture of UAE sport, supported by careful planning and the Federation’s long-term vision," he stated.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi said, "The jiu-jitsu competition at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 was a success. I commend the Olympic Council of Asia and the local organising committee for their professional organisation and hard work.

"Jiu-jitsu has added value to the Asian Games since joining the programme at Jakarta 2018. Standards across Asia continue to improve as more people take up the sport, strengthening its place among the continent’s leading sports. This progress also reflects the work and initiatives of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union under Abdulmunem Alhashmi.”

Khaled Al Shehhi, who won gold in the men’s 62kg category, said, "I am proud to have won my second consecutive title on my second Asian Games appearance. This is an important milestone in my career. I dedicate this gold to the UAE’s leadership, my family, my coach and my national teammates. This medal is the start of a long journey of hard work. I want to follow in the footsteps of the UAE’s champions and keep raising our flag on podiums at continental and international competitions.

"The pride I felt when our national anthem played on the podium is hard to describe. It was about more than winning gold. I was part of a delegation that brought joy to the people of the UAE and turned our ambitions into results. I will keep working hard to achieve more in the years ahead.”

Al Anoud Al Harbi, who won silver in the women’s 48kg category, said, "I am delighted to have won a medal on my Asian Games debut. The all-Emirati final showed how far jiu-jitsu has developed in the UAE and how many talented male and female athletes we have who can compete at the highest level.

"This silver medal will motivate me to keep working towards gold at future competitions and contribute to the UAE’s continued success. I want to help strengthen our position in Asia and internationally, in line with the federation’s ambitions and the standing the UAE has earned in the sport.”