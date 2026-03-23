UAE Judo Team To Compete In 44 Bouts Against Japan In Tokyo

SPORTS

The UAE national judo team will compete in 44 matches against Japan’s national team during its training camp at Tokai University in Tokyo, as part of preparations for the 2026 Asian Senior Judo Championships.

The UAE Judo Federation said the team arrived in Tokyo from Kosovo to continue its preparations under head coach Viktor Sektrov, in line with the technical programme.

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Derai, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the final participants include 11 atheletes: Simon Konstantin (Under 60 kg), Nar Mend Bian (Under 66 kg), Naji Yazbek and Mohammed Bek (Under 73 kg), Talal Shafili and Omar Jad (Under 81 kg), Aram Georgian (Under 90 kg), Dhafar Kosovo (Under 100 kg), Omar Maroof (Over 100 kg), Bashirat Khroodi (Under 52 kg), and Eliza Litif (Under 78 kg).

It also includes Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi, Vice President of the Federation and member of the National Olympic Committee.