UAE Team Emirates rider third on Itzulia Basque Country opening day

SPORTS

Großschartner produced a ride that saw him placed amongst the hotly anticipated general classification contenders

MADRID: Making a flying start to the week at Itzulia Basque Country, Felix Großschartner of UAE Team Emirates-XRG rode to third place in the stage 1 individual time trial. The former Austrian ITT champion demonstrated his prowess against the clock, coming home just 27 seconds down on the winning time of Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM).

Großschartner, one of UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s most experienced riders, produced a ride that saw him placed amongst the hotly anticipated general classification contenders. Making a strong start right from the gun, the 32-year-old powered up the opening climb, continued his efforts through the day’s middle portion, and then danced on the pedals through the tough closing metres.

In doing so, Großschartner maintained a consistent provisional standing throughout his effort, before crossing the line in a time of 17 minutes and 36 seconds. That placed him in second place at the time, with the Austrian just bettered by Kévin Vauquelin of Ineos Grenadiers later in the day.

As Großschartner claimed third, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Brandon McNulty delivered a characteristically strong ride to take eighth place on stage 1. Tasked with a 13.8km-long individual time trial, the former American national time trial champion ceded only 43 seconds to the day’s winner, Seixas.

The last UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider off the starting ramp was the Mexican, Isaac del Toro. Tasked with heading up the team’s general classification hopes in the Basque Country, the national time trial champion battled hard to 13th place at the finish. His eyes will quickly turn to the mountainous days to come between now and the race’s finale on Saturday.

Großschartner said after the stage that he was pleased with his performance, noting he had strong power throughout despite windy conditions.

The race is expected to intensify in the coming days as riders tackle more mountainous stages leading up to the final stage on Saturday.