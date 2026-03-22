UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins Milano-Sanremo title in Italy

SPORTS

WAM - Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed the Milano-Sanremo title, held yesterday in Italy, one of the longest and most prestigious cycling races in the world.

The world champion secured victory in one of the sport’s most challenging races, often described as an elusive target for riders of his profile, raising his career tally to 110 wins.

Pogačar’s triumph came despite a crash just 6 kilometres before the important Cipressa climb. Sustaining minor injuries and damage to his kit, he quickly returned to his bike and, with crucial support from his teammates, rejoined the peloton to continue his charge.

Speaking after the race, Pogačar said, “When I crashed, for a second I thought it was all over. Because to crash just before the most important part of the race is not ideal, but luckily I was quickly back on the bike and not too much damage to me or the bike.”

He added that the victory would not have been possible without strong teamwork, highlighting the decisive role of his teammates throughout the race, particularly after the crash that nearly ended his chances.