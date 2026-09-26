SPORTS

Elina Svitolina and Anhelina Kalinina power the Ukraine team into its first final to face Czech Republic

SHENZHEN, China: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Anhelina Kalinina swept aside twice defending champions Italy in ‌the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Saturday, sending the country to the final for the first time and setting up a showdown with Czech Republic.

World No. 48 Kalinina laid the foundation for victory ⁠with a 6-3 6-4 win over 18-year-old Italian Tyra Caterina Grant, ranked 102 places below her.

Australian Open semi-finalist Svitolina then faced former French Open ‌and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini, but the 32-year-old needed little time to stamp her authority on the match, ‌cruising to a 6-2 6-2 win to ‌seal an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The world No. 7 ‌broke Paolini three times ‌in the opening set and added two more breaks in the second to complete ‌the win in one hour and three ⁠minutes.

The victory also gave Ukraine revenge for last year's 2-1 semi-final defeat by Italy. It was achieved despite the ⁠absence of ⁠world No. 10 Marta Kostyuk, sidelined by a wrist injury.

Ukraine now face the Czech Republic, who booked their ⁠first Billie Jean King Cup final outing since 2018. Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova secured straight-sets wins against Spain, keeping the Czechs on course for a 12th title.

Italy lifted the trophy ‌in each of the last two years, including a 2-0 victory over record 18-times champions the United States in last year's final, to take their tally in the premier women's team competition to six titles.