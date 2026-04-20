Who is Gout Gout? The Australian teen drawing comparisons with Usain Bolt

SPORTS

After a record-breaking 200m run, the 18-year-old sprint prodigy is rising fast, while legends urge patience

Who is Gout Gout, and is he the next Usain Bolt?

Dubai: At just 18-years old, Australian sprinter Gout Gout has become one of the most talked-about names in global athletics. A stunning performance at the Australian senior championships earlier this month has propelled him into the international spotlight, and sparked inevitable comparisons with the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt.

Those comparisons are not coming from fans alone. Bolt himself has taken note.

Speaking to CNN Sports in Geneva, Bolt said he hopes the teenage phenom “finds the right people” around him as his profile continues to grow. The Jamaican legend, who knows first-hand the pressures that come with early success, said Gout “looks like young me,” a comment that only intensified global attention.

The run that changed everything

Gout generated headlines around the world after claiming the 200m title at the senior Australian championships in Sydney in an astonishing 19.67 seconds.

The time was significant on several fronts. It set a new under-20 world record and surpassed Bolt’s own best time as a teenager: 19.93 seconds, run in 2004 when Bolt was 17. Bolt himself never bettered that mark before turning 20.

International reaction was swift. France’s L’Equipe described the run as “supersonique,” while Belgium’s Sporza labelled Gout a “Tienerfenomeen”, a teenage phenomenon. The time would have been good enough to secure a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Yet even amid the applause, context matters. The race was run into a legal but strong tailwind of 1.7 m/s, and it was unusually fast overall: seven of the eight finalists set personal bests. The newly laid Sydney Olympic Park track was widely considered quick, and the athletes arrived in peak condition while targeting Commonwealth Games selection.

Why the 200m matters

Unlike the raw explosiveness of the 100m, the 200m demands technique, discipline and sprint endurance—qualities Gout is already showing in abundance.

His race demonstrated control through the bend, efficient hip rotation, and the ability to transition smoothly into the straight before pulling away late. Rather than blasting from the blocks at full power, Gout appeared to manage his acceleration, saving strength for the closing stages.

This technical maturity is one reason he has focused more on the 200m during his formative years, allowing his body to adapt as he continues to grow. Observers note that his ability to maintain form under fatigue, and to pull clear when others begin to decelerate, was what truly set his run apart.

Praise, and caution, from Bolt

While Bolt applauded Gout’s talent, he also delivered a note of caution born from experience.

“At that young age,” Bolt said, “you start getting pulled left and right and then you forget track and field.”

Bolt stressed the importance of staying focused, warning that distractions can be costly. “If you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away,” he said.

It is advice shaped by having walked the same path, one Gout is now only beginning.

Stepping onto the global stage

Gout’s rise is far from symbolic. It was recently confirmed that he will make his Diamond League debut on June 10 in Oslo, racing the 200m against reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo has already spoken highly of Gout, previously saying the Australian has the potential to be one of the greatest athletes in history. The race will offer a first serious test against the world’s elite—and a clearer measure of where Gout currently stands.

Not the Finished article, yet

For all the excitement, there is broad agreement that patience is essential.

Gout’s 19.67 made him the 16th fastest man ever over 200m, and he had already run 19.84 last year with an illegal tailwind. His progression is clear, and his aura is growing. But he is still not the finished article.

The lesson, many suggest, is to allow development to proceed without rushing to label him the next Bolt.

Gout Gout is rising fast: rewriting records, drawing global attention, and reshaping expectations for Australian sprinting. Whether he becomes Bolt’s successor remains unknown.

What is certain is that the journey has only just begun.