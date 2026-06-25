World Cup explained: What is offside and other key rules simplified

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From stoppage time to penalties, here’s a quick guide for new football fans

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saves a shot at goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP

As the World Cup attracts new fans around the globe, questions about football rules are becoming more common. From understanding offside to knowing the difference between free kicks and penalties, here’s a simple breakdown of some of the most frequently asked questions.

What is offside?

Offside is one of the most debated rules in football. A player is considered offside if, at the moment the ball is passed to them by a teammate, they are closer to the opponent’s goal line than both the ball and the second-to-last defender (usually the last outfield player, as the goalkeeper is often the last).

There are exceptions, such as when a player is in their own half, where offside does not apply. While the rule sounds straightforward, it often leads to close decisions and heated discussions during matches.

What is stoppage time?

Unlike sports such as basketball or American football, the clock in football does not stop during play. Instead, time lost due to injuries, substitutions, delays or goals is added at the end of each half as “stoppage time” or “added time”.

In this World Cup, hydration breaks have also been introduced due to summer heat, and these pauses are added to stoppage time, often extending each half by five minutes or more.

What’s the difference between a free kick and a penalty?

Both are awarded after fouls, but the location determines the type:

Penalty kick: Given when a foul occurs inside the penalty area. It is a direct shot at goal from a fixed spot, with only the goalkeeper allowed to defend.

Free kick: Awarded for fouls outside the penalty area and can be defended by multiple players.

How are tied teams separated?

If teams finish with the same number of points in the group stage, the first tiebreaker is now head-to-head results between those teams. This is followed by goal difference in those matches, then goals scored. Overall goal difference is considered only later.

What is the five-second throw-in rule?

To reduce time-wasting, referees can now enforce a visible five-second countdown for throw-ins. If a player takes too long, possession is awarded to the opposing team.

Why are some brands hidden in stadiums?

Logos of non-official sponsors are often covered up inside stadiums. This ensures that only official FIFA partners receive visibility during the tournament. Even stadium names are sometimes changed to neutral terms for this reason.

With these basics in mind, new fans can better enjoy the World Cup and follow the action with greater understanding.