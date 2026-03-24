Zinedine Zidane Agrees to Lead France National Team Following World Cup

SPORTS

— French football icon Zinedine Zidane has reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation (FFF) to take over as head coach of the national team following this summer’s FIFA World Cup, ESPN reported on Monday. The 53-year-old former Real Madrid manager is set to succeed Didier Deschamps, who has held the prestigious role since 2012. Zidane, who led Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid to historic success during two managerial stints from 2016 to 2018 and 2019 to 2021, has long been viewed as the natural heir to the French dugout. This transition marks a significant new chapter for "Les Bleus," as they look to integrate one of the game's greatest tactical minds into their national setup following the conclusion of the upcoming global tournament.

Zidane’s legendary status is rooted in a storied playing career, during which the dynamic midfielder won the 1998 Ballon d’Or and was named FIFA World Player of the Year on three occasions in 1998, 2000, and 2003. A pivotal figure in French football history, he famously led the nation to World Cup glory in 1998 and a runner-up finish in 2006. His international playing career ended in dramatic fashion during the 2006 final, where he was sent off for a head-butt on Italy’s Marco Materazzi. Despite that infamous conclusion, Zidane’s transition into world-class management—highlighted by three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid—has solidified his reputation as a leader capable of managing the highest level of international talent.