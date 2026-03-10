News





Ramadan giving in the Gulf seen shifting toward longer-term social impact

Ramadan’s surge in charitable giving across the Gulf is drawing renewed attention to how donations can be directed toward longer-term social impact, with growing emphasis on education, livelihoods and climate resilience alongside immediate humanitarian support.

In responses to questions from Emirates 24|7, Naina Subberwal Batra, Chief Executive Officer of AVPN, said the season presents an opportunity to ensure generosity translates into more sustained outcomes for communities, rather than remaining limited to short-term relief.

She said humanitarian aid and food programmes remain essential, but donors are increasingly being encouraged to support initiatives that extend beyond basic needs and contribute to longer-term wellbeing. As an example, she pointed to the UNHCR Refugee Zakat Fund, which she said helps families meet urgent needs while also strengthening their economic resilience over time through productive assets.

Batra said faith-aligned giving occupies a significant place in this equation, noting that organisations in this space account for nearly 10% of global financial assets. She added that their influence extends beyond capital to what she described as moral leadership rooted in stewardship, compassion and human dignity.

She also highlighted the scale of regional and continental needs, saying Asia faces an estimated annual shortfall of about $1.1 trillion to strengthen infrastructure, protect public health and support critical systems. In that context, she said Ramadan giving can contribute more effectively when it is coordinated, strategically targeted and able to operate across borders.

Referring to examples of digital giving infrastructure, Batra said technology is making it easier to connect donors with credible organisations at scale. She cited BAZNAS in Indonesia, which works with government entities and companies to channel zakat through a digital platform that provides meal vouchers while also supporting local small businesses.

On the role of faith-based philanthropy in the region, Batra said it remains central to the Gulf’s social and charitable identity, particularly during Ramadan, when reflection on social responsibility becomes more pronounced. She said one of the defining features of this type of giving is its resilience, as it tends to remain steady, and in some cases increase, during periods of crisis or economic disruption.

According to Batra, current efforts are increasingly focused on linking long-standing charitable traditions such as zakat and waqf with modern approaches to impact, including stronger governance, better measurement and broader collaboration, so that this capital can reach communities at scale across Asia.

She said this was one of the reasons behind AVPN’s decision to establish a hub in West Asia, describing the region as one of the world’s major sources of values-driven philanthropic capital. She said the organisation’s role is to connect that capital with credible institutions working on the ground so that giving during Ramadan and throughout the year can contribute to more lasting change.

Describing AVPN as Asia’s largest network of social investors, Batra said the organisation brings together more than 700 members across 43 markets, including foundations, family offices, companies, development institutions and government stakeholders. She said the network’s work centres on helping these parties coordinate around shared goals, connect capital with credible opportunities and collaborate across sectors and geographies.

She added that more than $520 billion has been mobilised across the network toward impact, but said the organisation’s value lies not only in mobilising capital, but also in helping ensure that funding is deployed in ways that are strategic, measurable and collaborative.

On the opening of the Abu Dhabi hub, Batra said West Asia was selected because of its longstanding tradition of values-driven giving through zakat, waqf and other forms of philanthropy. She also described the region as being strategically positioned at the intersection of Asia, Europe and Africa, giving funders and investors based there the potential to support initiatives across the wider continent.

She said Abu Dhabi emerged as a natural choice because of its location, the UAE’s role in humanitarian efforts, and what she described as an enabling ecosystem linked to capital and innovation.

Asked about the role Gulf philanthropy can play in addressing Asia’s most pressing challenges, Batra said the continent faces an annual financing gap of around $1.5 trillion in meeting its sustainable development goals, a shortfall she said cannot be addressed through public funding alone.

She identified climate as one of the most urgent priorities, warning that without intervention, countries across Asia could face severe economic losses in the coming decades, with the greatest burden falling on vulnerable communities. She said Gulf-based funders are already backing projects ranging from tackling river plastic pollution in Indonesia to supporting sustainable agriculture in South Asia.

Health was another area she described as critical, citing projections that Asia’s health systems could face economic losses exceeding $12.5 trillion by 2050 without stronger action. She said building resilient health infrastructure, particularly in areas such as infectious diseases and maternal health, remains essential.

Batra also said gender equity and equitable access to artificial intelligence require greater attention, describing them as areas where philanthropic capital can play a catalytic role by funding work that governments and markets alone may not support.

On the changing profile of philanthropy in the Gulf, she said nearly $2 trillion in wealth is expected to transfer to the next generation in the GCC over the coming decade. She said younger philanthropists are showing greater interest in outcomes and data, with more focus on understanding impact rather than simply tracking activities.

She added that this generation is also more open to financing approaches such as impact investing and blended finance, rather than relying only on conventional grants. In her view, that shift is helping introduce greater rigour, stronger governance and a longer-term outlook into philanthropic practice.

In a message to philanthropists in the Gulf during Ramadan, Batra said the current period should be seen as a time for reflection, generosity and purpose, with an opportunity to ensure that giving contributes to lasting change for communities.

She called for more intentional giving, greater attention to outcomes as well as inputs, and stronger collaboration to expand impact. She added that challenges across Asia, from climate change to health and inequality, require sustained and strategic action.