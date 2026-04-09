Al Habtoor launches a AED 5 billion commercial tower as part of an ambitious expansion plan in the UAE

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Dubai: The Al Habtoor Group announced the launch of a new project consisting of a distinctive commercial tower with world-class standards, to be one of the most prominent landmarks in Al Habtoor City, with investments exceeding AED 5 billion, with more details to be revealed in the coming period.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, Emirati businessman and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, said in a post on the X website: “This project comes as the first announcement in a series of projects that the group intends to launch during this year in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as part of its ongoing strategy to expand and enhance growth.”

The group affirmed its strong confidence in the investment environment provided by the UAE, noting its strong assets, including security and stability, advanced infrastructure, and sophisticated services make it a preferred destination for investors.

It also stressed that these successes are due to the vision of the leadership, which continues to work on consolidating the country’s position as an attractive environment for investment, and ensuring the highest levels of security and stability, which enhances confidence in the future of investment.