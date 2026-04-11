Dubai continues to be a land of promising opportunities: She...

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First Deputy Ruler of Dubai meets with CEO of Brookfield Corporation

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Corporation, a leading global asset and alternative investment management company.

"We discussed ways to broaden the horizons of cooperation in support of creating and attracting high-quality, sustainable investment models, while bringing global expertise to the UAE and Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum noted on his X handle.

"Our strategic partnerships go beyond driving economic growth. Their impact extends to reshaping vital economic sectors and creating sustainable economic value that strengthens our global competitiveness," he added.

"The continued choice of Dubai by leading international companies reflects a clear and consistent direction among investors seeking economic success, world-class infrastructure, and an environment that fosters innovation. Dubai remains a land of promising opportunities," he continued.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre.