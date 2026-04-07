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What should you do if shrapnel falls?
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre announced the steps residents should take as part of the 'Our community is ready' campaign
As part of efforts to enhance community preparedness, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, in cooperation with strategic partners, called on members of the community to adhere to official guidelines in the event of falling debris, as part of the 'Our Community is Ready' campaign. The campaign contributes to raising the levels of safety and protection for all.
The center outlined several steps, including:
- Remain calm, stay away from the area, and keep a safe distance from the crash site.
- Do not attempt to touch or move any part of the shrapnel.
- Do not gather in the area of the event to allow the relevant authorities to access the location.
- Check on the safety of your family members, and make sure to reassure them and alleviate their panic.
- Do not approach! The fragments may contain explosives or hazardous materials.
- Avoid treating any foreign object or fragment as non-dangerous.
- Avoid photographing the fall site or posting any pictures on social media.
- Obtain information from official state sources, and avoid circulating rumors, unreliable or fabricated information.
- Call the emergency number 999 to inform the relevant authorities.