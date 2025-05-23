A Revolution in AI Led by Emirati Entrepreneur: Zainlee Technologies to Launch “Qallix”

Zainlee Technologies is poised to disrupt the digital landscape with the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking AI website builder, Qallix, a platform designed to revolutionize how businesses establish their digital presence.

Positioned as a formidable competitor to leading global solutions like Google’s AI website builder, Qallix underscores the UAE’s growing influence as a global hub for technological advancement.

“Qallix is not just an AI website builder; it is a revolution in how businesses establish their digital presence using a fully integrated AI agent,” said Saeed Al-Zubaidi, Founder and CEO of Zainlee Technologies.

Market Vision

Zainlee Technologies has set ambitious goals for Qallix, aiming to capture over 20% of the regional market. Backed by a deep understanding of local business dynamics, the platform is expected to attract more than 30,000 users within six months, signaling strong market demand.

“Through our experience in providing AI chatbot solutions, we found that many businesses face difficulties in creating websites,” Al-Zubaidi explained. “Qallix is our answer to that challenge, enabling users to build professional websites in just five minutes—making the process accessible, efficient, and affordable.”

Unlike other tools in the market, Qallix leverages both artificial intelligence and open-source technologies, reducing development costs while accelerating the website creation process—a unique competitive edge that sets it apart.

“I am proud that Qallix is not only the first tool of its kind in the region but also among the first globally,” said Al-Zubaidi. “This achievement reflects the UAE’s capability to develop world-class technological solutions.”

He further emphasized the broader vision behind the initiative, attributing inspiration to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan:

“Qallix is our contribution to this national vision—showcasing the potential of Emirati entrepreneurs to create global solutions that drive digital transformation. We are not merely building websites; we are helping to position the UAE as a global leader in technology.”

Al-Zubaidi concluded by reaffirming the company’s alignment with the country’s strategic goals:

“Through Qallix, we are answering His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s call for Emiratis to lead in technological innovation. Our platform is a testament to the UAE’s evolution from adopting digital solutions to creating them. We proudly support the nation's vision to become a global technology leader by 2030.”

About Qallix

Qallix is a next-generation AI website builder developed by Zainlee Technologies, designed to empower businesses with rapid, professional, and user-friendly digital solutions. Built with a focus on innovation, speed, and accessibility, Qallix is redefining the digital landscape in the UAE and beyond.

For media inquiries, please contact: 0555006006

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.