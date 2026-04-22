AI memory demand: SK Hynix to invest about $13b

Technology





The ‌Nvidia supplier set to invest in a new South Korea plant to meet rising global demand

Seoul: SK Hynix said on Wednesday ‌it plans to invest 19 trillion won ($12.85 billion) in a new manufacturing plant in South Korea for advanced ⁠packaging, to meet rising global demand for AI memory, with construction starting this month.

The ‌Nvidia supplier, one of the world's largest memory chipmakers, ‌has been expanding production capacity ‌to keep up with strong ‌demand for ‌artificial intelligence data centres.

The South Korean chipmaker said in ‌a statement that the ⁠new fab plant will be dedicated to advanced packaging, a ⁠process essential ⁠for manufacturing AI memory products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.

Earlier ⁠this year, SK Hynix said it has accelerated capacity expansion, including bringing forward the opening of a ‌new memory chip plant in South Korea, as it seeks to meet surging demand.