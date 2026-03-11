Technology

Emirates 24/7 — Between 2024 and 2026, the nature of modern warfare underwent a radical transformation as Artificial Intelligence (AI) evolved from a supportive tool into a "strategic mastermind" managing field and cyber operations.

Recent conflicts in the Middle East, specifically in Gaza and Lebanon, have served as a testing ground for unprecedented military technologies that are redefining the history of human combat.

AI has become the primary driver of "target banks," where identifying a target no longer requires days of human research but mere seconds of algorithmic processing.

The "Gospel" system represents the latest deployment of AI by the Israeli military to generate target recommendations at high velocity by processing vast amounts of satellite imagery and communication data.

Reports from May 2025 revealed that advanced AI models, provided through defense contracts, are being used to analyze threats and coordinate military responses.

This integration has sparked widespread protests within global technology giants, including Microsoft, as employees object to the use of proprietary tech in lethal combat operations.

Drone technology in the Middle East has shifted from manual control to full autonomy, with "Kamikaze" drones now utilizing computer vision to strike targets independently if communication is severed.

September 2025 data points to a strategic shift toward "swarming" tactics, where low-cost drones coordinate to overwhelm traditional air defense systems like the Iron Dome.

At the "Cybertech" conference in Tel Aviv in January 2026, officials warned that future wars could end before the first bullet is fired due to automated cyber-attacks.

AI agents are now capable of continuously scanning for vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure—such as power, water, and communications—to execute autonomous strikes instantly.

The military AI market is projected to reach $28.67 billion by 2030, as the speed of military decision-making begins to surpass human cognitive capacity.

This acceleration is forcing commanders to delegate "trigger authority" to machines, while integrating manned aircraft with AI-driven "loyal wingmen" for high-risk missions.

United Nations reports from March 2026 have raised serious concerns regarding an "accountability gap" in algorithmic warfare.

The global body warns that if an algorithm commits a fatal error resulting in civilian casualties, the legal responsibility between the programmer and the military commander remains dangerously undefined.