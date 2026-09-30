Technology
Apple plans to make push into smart-home market on Oct 13
Apple to enter smart-home market on Oct 13 with new hub J490, updated HomePod mini and first Apple TV set-top box refresh since 2022, Bloomberg reports
Apple is planning to make its long-delayed push into the smart-home market on October 13, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A smart-home hub code-named J490 is at the center of Apple's strategy and the company also plans to announce the first update to the HomePod mini since that device's 2020 debut and its first new TV set-top box since 2022, the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.