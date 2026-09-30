Apple plans to make push into smart-home market on Oct 13

Technology

Apple to enter smart-home market on Oct 13 with new hub J490, updated HomePod mini and first Apple TV set-top box refresh since 2022, Bloomberg reports

An Apple logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. (Reuters)

‌Apple ​is planning to make its long-delayed push into the smart-home market ⁠on October 13, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing ‌people familiar with the matter.



A smart-home ‌hub code-named J490 is ‌at the ‌center of ‌Apple's strategy and the company ​also plans ‌to ​announce the ⁠first update to the HomePod mini ​since ⁠that ⁠device's 2020 debut and its ⁠first new TV set-top box since 2022, the report said.



Apple did not ‌immediately respond to a ​Reuters request for comment.

