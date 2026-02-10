Apple To Roll Out Beta of 'Siri 2.0' with Smart Agent Capabilities Starting February 23

Apple is preparing to release the developer beta of its redesigned voice assistant, internally dubbed “Siri 2.0,” as part of the upcoming iOS 26.4 update.

The new version is powered by the Apple Foundation Model (AFM) v10, a 1.2 trillion parameter system developed in a landmark partnership with Google.

Unlike previous versions, the upgraded Siri features “smart agent” capabilities, allowing it to perform complex tasks by understanding personal context. It can now securely access information across a user's messages, calendar, and photos to execute multi-step actions, such as finding a specific document and sending it to a contact via a third-party app.

The developer beta is expected to be available the week of February 23, followed by a public beta in March. The full public release is slated for late March or early April 2026.