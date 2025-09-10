Apple Unveils New Ultra-Thin iPhone Air

Apple debuted the all-new iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, with pro performance.

Starting at $999, it will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options, according to a company statement.

“iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all‑day battery life.”

CEO Tim Cook commented, “We are taking the biggest leap in iPhone history.”