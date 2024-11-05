ATRC Entity Unveils SteerAI: New Tech Venture Set to Transform Industrial Vehicles into Autonomous Powerhouses

• SteerAI’s advanced software stack and hardware kit make industrial vehicles autonomous.

• New venture, powered by VentureOne, the ATRC’s commercialization arm, will begin with ground vehicles and expand to sea.

The Advanced Technology Research Council’s (ATRC) commercialization arm, VentureOne, has officially launched SteerAI, an innovative mobility system powered by artificial intelligence designed to transform standard industrial vehicles into autonomous powerhouses.

Initially catering to the logistics and defense sectors, SteerAI integrates a cutting-edge hardware kit, software stack, and fleet management system, enabling autonomous ground vehicles to execute complex missions with unparalleled precision and efficiency. This technology not only saves time and resources but also enhances the safety of human workforces. SteerAI’s advancements are the result of expertise from the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the ATRC’s applied research arm.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Secretary General of ATRC, remarked, “The launch of SteerAI marks a significant milestone in establishing the UAE’s leadership in autonomous technology. At ATRC, our vision is to continuously push the boundaries of innovation, and SteerAI exemplifies how we are translating groundbreaking research into real-world solutions that drive tangible impact.”

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, emphasized, “We have not simply created an autonomous vehicle—we have developed its ‘brain.’ The advanced navigation algorithms work in conjunction with cutting-edge sensors as part of an efficient, modular system that can be adapted to any vehicle, potentially transforming the way we move.”

Vehicles equipped with SteerAI’s system will operate consistently and accurately between navigation points, minimizing downtime. The software stack collaborates with corresponding sensors, enabling vehicles to swiftly respond to hazards, navigate obstacles, and function seamlessly in challenging environments and unmapped areas.

Beyond enabling fully autonomous mobility, SteerAI’s software also supports remote fleet management, offering mission planning, monitoring, and data-driven analytics to optimize vehicle deployment and performance.

"SteerAI represents a major milestone in our journey toward driving positive impact through advanced technologies,” stated Reda Nidhakou, Acting CEO of VentureOne. “The mobility needs in logistics and defense are intense, complex, and costly. Our vehicle-agnostic autonomous system redefines operational efficiency and precision while safeguarding companies’ most valuable assets—their people. Our mission is to leverage technology to help our partners transform their operations.”

SteerAI is the second venture launched by VentureOne, following the introduction of AI71 in November 2023, which develops business solutions utilizing TII’s Falcon generative AI models.

