CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by leading digital revolution

Commercial Bank International (CBI) has unveiled its "Banking in the Future" vision at GITEX Global 2023, a flagship technology and innovation event, from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

The vision promises to revolutionise the banking industry in the UAE and across the region.

CBI's GITEX exhibit combines advanced technology and a strong customer focus. With a legacy of financial stability and an investment-grade Fitch rating, CBI remains a pillar in the UAE's financial landscape, empowering businesses and individuals.

Visitors to CBI's stand will experience a futuristic interface with a Virtual Avatar in a holographic setting, reflecting CBI's commitment to fostering prosperity and strong relationships.

Commenting on CBI participation in GITEX Global 2023, Mr. Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of CBI said: "CBI has consistently set benchmarks in technological innovation. We are the first bank in the UAE to step into the Metaverse and the first in the world to interview and hire candidates through this innovative platform. This year, we aim to continue leading the way as we unveil 'Banking in the Future' at GITEX Global 2023. We're committed to reshaping the digital landscape for the banking industry in the UAE and the region."

CBI's participation in GITEX 2023 marks several "firsts," including:

• Being the first bank globally to pilot Tekle's Holographic patented geospatial holographic tech with ChatGPT-enabled holographic avatars.

• Becoming the first regional bank to develop custom hyper-casual games targeting the youth to enhance financial education, in response to The Central Bank of the UAE Consumer Protection Regulation Controls directive. These games will use AI to tailor the learning experience to each individual user.

• Pioneering AI-powered virtual avatars as part of its customer engagement model to deliver extraordinary customer experiences, another first for regional banks. These virtual avatars will be able to understand and respond to customer queries in a natural and engaging way.

• Introducing anamorphic technologies for immersive brand and marketing content, yet another regional first. These technologies will create illusions of depth and movement, making the content more visually appealing and engaging.

CBI is set to redefine the future of banking, solidifying its role as an innovative financial institution with a vision that extends beyond banking, benefiting customers and industries in the UAE and across the region.

