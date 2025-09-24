4.20 PM Wednesday, 24 September 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
24 September 2025
Advanced
Home

China Now Has Over 4.65 Million 5G Base Stations

Published
By WAM

The number of 5G base stations in China has reached nearly 4.65 million by the end of August, official data showed Tuesday.

The figure accounted for 36.3 percent of the total number of mobile base stations nationwide, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

As of the end of August, the number of mobile phone users of the country's three major telecommunication enterprises and China Broadnet had reached about 1.82 billion, the data showed.

Among them, over 1.15 billion were 5G mobile phone users, a net increase of 140 million from the end of last year, accounting for 63.4 percent of total mobile phone users.

Copyright @ 2025. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 24 September 2025 12:35