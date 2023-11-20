DEWA and Dell Technologies discuss advancing sustainable development and digital transformation

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Dell Technologies, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, led by John Byrne, President of Global Sales. The meeting aimed to discuss potential cooperation, explore innovative technological solutions, and share the best international practices and experiences in innovation and disruptive technologies to develop and offer futuristic digital solutions.

The delegation included Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President for Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa; and Walid Yehia, General Manager of Dell Technologies UAE. The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA; and Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions).

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the importance of cooperation between the government and private sectors in line with the directives of the wise leadership and to achieve shared objectives. He emphasised that DEWA is keen to adopt the latest technologies and best practices to provide digital solutions and services that consolidate its leadership and contribute to achieving Dubai’s vision to become a smart and sustainable city. This also achieves DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

The meeting, which was held at DEWA’s head office, discussed the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships between the two sides and utilising advanced technologies to advance sustainable development and digital transformation in the region. The discussions covered various topics, including the role of technology in enhancing DEWA’s operations and services as well as opportunities to benefit from Dell Technologies’ expertise in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The goal is to enhance DEWA’s digital infrastructure and provide effective and reliable services for its customers, joint research and development initiatives, knowledge sharing, and implementing innovative solutions to meet the needs of the energy and water sectors.

John Byrne, President of Sales at Dell Technologies, commended DEWA’s leadership in the energy and water sectors through innovative information technology applications.

DEWA cooperates with Dell Technologies through Moro Hub in several areas. These include creating and developing cloud computing system, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, storage, backup and archive services, in addition to providing technical infrastructure for the public and private sectors and service providers.

