Digital Dubai Issues Warning Against Impersonation Tactics

In a recent development, concerns regarding potential scams targeting customers through impersonation tactics have surfaced on social media platforms. Reports indicate that scammers are reaching out to customers, masquerading as government officials, and soliciting approval for UAE PASS login requests, along with requests to share login code numbers.

Digital Dubai, in response to these alarming trends, asserts that government entities do not initiate contact with customers via phone for UAE PASS approval or any personal data. It is emphasized that the UAE PASS system upholds stringent security measures, adhering to the highest standards to ensure the protection of customer data privacy and confidentiality.

In light of these emerging threats, Digital Dubai urges all customers to exercise vigilance when receiving notifications or messages related to app access. It is advised to decline any login requests received directly and refrain from sharing access code numbers with any party. Furthermore, individuals are encouraged to rely on official channels for trustworthy information and to promptly report any suspicious activity.

