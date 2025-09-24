Digital Dubai Wins Seven Stevie International Business Awards

Marking a new milestone achievement for the Emirate, Digital Dubai has earned seven prestigious awards at the 2025 Stevie International Business Awards, reaffirming its excellence and leadership in diverse areas of Corporate Enablement.

Human Resources

Digital Dubai has received the Gold Award in “Achievement in Human Resources” for its comprehensive Talent Management Ecosystem, and the Silver Award for the Digital Pioneers initiative, a flagship national program dedicated to developing local talent and capabilities.

Customer Service

In customer service category, Digital Dubai has received the Silver Award for ‘Achievement in Customer Satisfaction,’ following an impressive 98% satisfaction rate across more than 320 services—raising the standard for government customer experience. Additionally, Reem Al Falasi, Principal Customer Management Executive at Digital Dubai, was honored with the Silver Award for ‘Customer Service Executive of the Year.

Marketing & Communications

Digital Dubai also earned three Bronze Awards in the marketing category. The “Be Aware” initiative was recognized as the “Most Innovative Use of Social Media” following its wide reach, impactful results, and creative awareness methods. The Authority’s Marketing and Communications Department was named “Best Marketing Department of the Year 2025.” Furthermore, Digital Dubai won the award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year for Internal Communications of institutions with over 100 employees, highlighting its effectiveness in fostering organizational engagement.

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Tariq Yousef Al Janahi, CEO of Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, said: “Achieving seven Stevie Awards is a testament to our belief that Digital Dubai’s team exemplifies excellence, leadership, and innovation. I extend congratulations to all my colleagues at Digital Dubai and encourage them to continue embracing new ideas and approaches in pursuit of exceptional results. As we have learned from our wise leadership that innovation is not a choice, but a vital way of life and work—fundamental to maintaining Dubai’s position as a model city in the modern world.”

H.E. added: "This achievement reflects our collective efforts and teamwork within an environment that fosters interaction, creativity, and innovation. This award is not only a recognition of Digital Dubai’s accomplishments but also a strong motivation for all of us to keep advancing through futuristic initiatives and innovative thinking."

The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, will host the awards ceremony on Friday, October 10, 2025, to honor winners from around the world.

The Stevie International Business Awards, established in 2002, are among the world’s most prestigious business honors, recognizing organizational achievements and innovations globally. Digital Dubai’s multiple wins reaffirm its pioneering role and distinction on both the local and international stage.