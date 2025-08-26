DMCC Partners With Swedish Fintech to Strengthen Dubai's tech sector

DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has signed a strategic partnership with the Swedish fintech pioneer Vermiculus. The MoU reinforces DMCC’s broader ambition to accelerate innovation and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for technology and trade, supporting nearly 26,000 companies across its ecosystems.

The partnership will see the two entities explore collaboration in the deployment of critical financial technology solutions for exchanges, clearing houses and central securities depositories, including joint projects and knowledge transfer initiatives. As the parent of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), the new collaboration forms part of DMCC’s broader technology strategy and builds on its status as an enabler and advocate for deploying AI solutions across industries.

Founded in 2019, Vermiculus brings decades of expertise in developing next-generation, cloud-native systems for exchanges, clearing houses and central securities depositories. By combining advanced system design with AI-driven capabilities, Vermiculus enables financial institutions to operate with greater resilience, scalability and efficiency.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Innovation is reshaping the future of trade and finance. By signing this MoU with Vermiculus, we’re laying the groundwork for collaboration that drives knowledge exchange, technology adoption and new opportunities for nearly 26,000 companies in our community. This MoU complements our existing partnerships by exploring fintech solutions that further enhance DMCC’s broader ecosystem, advancing our mission to help global businesses thrive from Dubai.”

Nils-Robert Persson, Founder and Chairman, Vermiculus, said: “At Vermiculus, our focus is on delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the mission-critical needs of exchanges and financial institutions worldwide. With over 25 years of experience working with some of the world’s largest exchanges, clearing houses and CSDs, our team combines deep expertise with innovation to ensure unmatched quality and reliability in every solution we provide. Partnering with DMCC, one of the world’s most dynamic business districts, provides a unique opportunity to explore areas of mutual interest and growth. We look forward to combining our expertise with DMCC’s vision to drive innovation and support the future of global trade.”

The MoU comes at a time of strengthening economic and commercial ties between the United Arab Emirates and Sweden, underpinned by a shared focus on advancing innovation and technology-driven growth. By forging closer collaboration with a global fintech leader such as Vermiculus, DMCC continues to attract high-impact partnerships that reinforce Dubai’s role as an international centre for business and innovation.