Dr. Hoda Alkhzaimi Appointed to the Academic Advisory Board of the International Telecommunication Union

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has selected Hoda Alkhzaimi, Assistant Professor at New York University Abu Dhabi and Associate Vice Provost for Research Translation and Entrepreneurship, as a member of the ITU’s newly established Academic Advisory Board for Emerging Technologies.



The newly formed board is dedicated to providing independent scientific advice and developing research-based insights on critical and emerging technologies.

Dr. Alkhzaimi is one of only 26 scientists and academic researchers worldwide selected to serve on this advisory board, which brings together a distinguished group of leading experts from prominent academic institutions and public policy organizations across different regions of the world.



The board supports the ITU in monitoring major global technological trends and in strengthening collaboration between the research community, industry, and policymakers worldwide.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Alkhzaimi said:

“The global challenge today is not only to accelerate innovation, but to ensure that emerging technologies are translated into real economic value, sustainable institutional capabilities, and societal trust. Effective technology governance must be grounded in economic intelligence, systemic resilience, and a long-term development vision.”

She added that the work of the advisory board comes at a highly critical time, as governments and international organizations seek to strike a balance between rapid technological acceleration and the widening gaps in inequality