Dubai Prayer Times App Sees 770,000 Users Worldwide

In a new digital achievement that strengthens Dubai’s presence on the global tech scene, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced that the “DULOOK” app for global prayer times has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 770,000 downloads worldwide. The app records over 65,000 active daily users, reflecting the department’s success in leveraging digital transformation to serve the community and enhance the smart quality of life for Muslims around the world.

Statistics showed that approximately half a million downloads were recorded within the United Arab Emirates, with 200,000 on Android and 300,000 on iPhone. Meanwhile, downloads from outside the UAE reached 270,000, representing around 36% of the total user base.

Analytics revealed increasing user engagement from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Oman, alongside growing popularity in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and India. This widespread reach across continents is attributed to the app’s accuracy in displaying prayer times based on the user’s location, as well as its integrated digital features, including precise prayer timings, immersive Qibla direction, and smart notifications that foster effective user interaction.

Dr. Hamad Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Moonsighting and Prayer Times Section, stated that IACAD is currently working on developing a set of additional features to be announced in the near future, aimed at enhancing the user experience and expanding the app’s benefits. He emphasized that suggestions and feedback received from users across various channels form a fundamental pillar in the continuous improvement process, contributing to the ongoing development of “DULOOK” and broadening its reach locally and globally.

He affirmed that the strategic objective of the app is to enrich the digital religious experience through a trusted platform that helps users accurately determine prayer times, Qibla direction, listen to the call to prayer, and follow religious occasions based on officially approved references. This aligns with Dubai’s mission to harness technology in the service of humanity and to strengthen the connection with religious values in daily life.